Albertsons Cos. Refreshes Line, Adds New Flavors

Albertsons Cos. is refreshing its Soleil sparkling water brand to include new summer packaging with designs created by renowned artists and four new flavors: mango, raspberry lime, tangerine and watermelon.

Beginning this month, the new designs and flavors will be featured in the grocer’s “Sip to the Beat” summer promotion through digital music service Spotify. Customers can enjoy Soleil and unlock one of three curated Spotify music playlists: Amped Beats, Chill Vibes and Good Times.

The Boise, Idaho-based grocer said consumers are embracing alternative beverage options as evident by the strong growth of Soleil since its launch in 2016. Soleil is a part of Albertsons’ $1 billion Signature family of brands.

“We’re really pleased with the fun new look of each Soleil flavor,” said Lisa Mirae, senior director of brands and marketing for Albertsons Cos. “The designs are an imaginative way to celebrate culture, music, and the power of Soleil to add a little sunshine to any occasion. The bold Soleil script on each package means it will still be very recognizable to our customers.”

Soleil sparkling water is made with carbonated water and natural flavors. It does not contain added sugars or sweeteners, artificial flavors, calories or sodium. It is produced by Albertsons Cos. at plants in California, Washington and Colorado.

In addition to the four new flavors, Soleil is also available in original, berry, lemon, lime, grapefruit, peach, blood orange, cucumber melon, black cherry, cranberry raspberry, strawberry, pineapple and apple. The lime, blood orange and grapefruit flavors are also available with caffeine.

Albertsons Cos. operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco and others.