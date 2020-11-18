Aleph Farms Unveils Prototype of First Commercial Cultivated Steak Product

Rehovot, Israel-based Aleph Farms Ltd. said it is heading toward the transfer of its commercial product — thin-cut beef steaks — into a proprietary platform suitable for mass cultivation. The steaks, grown directly from non-GMO cells of a living cow, contain nutritional, culinary and sensory attributes of meat in terms of texture, flavor and aroma, according to the company, which has developed five proprietary modules for its mass production platform.

The prototype of its commercial product will be first introduced at the Asia-Pacific Agri-Food Innovation Summit on Nov. 20 in Singapore as part of a virtual cooking demonstration hosted by Aleph Farms’ resident chef and VisVires New Protein VC.

“One of the big challenges of cultivated meat is the ability to produce large quantities efficiently at a cost that can compete with conventional meat industry pricing, without compromising on quality,” says Didier Toubia, co-founder and CEO of Aleph Farms. “We have developed five technological building blocks unique to Aleph Farms that are put into a large-scale production process, all patented by the company.”

Aleph Farms said its platform for cultivating steaks effectively mirrors the natural process of tissue regeneration processes that occur in the animal’s body, but outside of it and under controlled conditions. The process is designed to use a fraction of the resources required for raising an entire animal for meat and without antibiotics.