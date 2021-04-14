Type to search

Retail New Product Spotlight

A New Generation of Echo Buds

April 14, 2021
Amazon has introduced its next generation of Echo Buds, featuring an all-new design, premium audio architecture for crisp, balanced sound, custom-designed Active Noise Cancellation technology, wireless charging capabilities, improved microphones for better call quality and hands-free access to Alexa, according to the Seattle-based company. The new Echo Buds are available in Black or Glacier White starting at $119.99, and will be available for a limited time starting at $99.99.

The Echo Buds are also 20% smaller, lightweight and IPX4-rated to withstand splashes, sweat or light rain. They are also designed to be comfortable enough for all-day wear. A shortened nozzle improves comfort and new built-in vents reduce ear pressure during use, according to Amazon. Featuring Amazon’s new Active Noise Cancellation technology, the Echo Buds cancel twice as much noise compared to the first generation.

