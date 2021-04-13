Amazon Has a New Private Label Food Line

Amazon has launched a private label food line called Aplenty. The e-commerce behemoth and brick-and-mortar grocery retailer reportedly intends to launch hundreds of products in the line in the next year.

Aplenty products currently available include pita chips, flatbread crackers, mini cookies, condiments, kettle-cooked potato chips and lava cake. Amazon said the line “celebrates the joy of abundant flavor with recipes rooted in quality ingredients and free of artificial flavors, synthetic colors and high fructose corn syrup.”

Amazon also touts that products in the line have been “rigorously taste-tested” and that refunds will be issued if consumers aren’t satisfied.

Aplenty products are currently available online and in-store at Amazon Fresh locations.