Apple’s New AirTag Helps Locate Lost Items

Apple introduced AirTag, a small accessory that helps keep track of and find lost items with Apple’s Find My app, during its “Spring Loaded” event on April 20. Whether attached to a handbag, keys, backpack or other items, AirTag taps into the Find My network and can help locate a lost item, all while keeping location data private and anonymous with end-to-end encryption. AirTag can be purchased in one and four-packs for $29 and $99, and will be available beginning April 30.

Each round AirTag is small and lightweight, features polished stainless steel, and is IP67 water- and dust-resistant, according to Apple. A built-in speaker plays sounds to help locate AirTag, while a removable cover makes it easy for users to replace the battery. Each AirTag is equipped with the Apple-designed U1 chip using the company’s ultra-wideband technology. This advanced technology can more accurately determine the distance and direction to a lost AirTag when it is in range.

“AirTag will provide customers with another way to leverage the power of the Apple ecosystem and enhance the versatility of iPhone,” said Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of worldwide iPhone product marketing.

