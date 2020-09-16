Backcountry Launches Fall Camp Collection

Backcountry, a Park City, Utah-based online retailer of premium outdoor gear and apparel, has launched its new fall 2020 camp collection under its Stoic brand. It contains a broad selection of high-value outdoor gear, including tents, sleeping bags, sleeping pads, tables and chairs, according to Backcountry. Made for those just getting into the outdoors as well as more seasoned outdoor enthusiasts, the new collection delivers functional, user-friendly products with modern styles and enticing color palettes.

Products include the Madrone 4 ($199.95), Stoic’s three-season, four-person tent designed with ample interior space and a rain fly to block out precipitation; and the Driftwood 2 ($249.95), a durable three-season, two-person tent designed to be easily packed for overnight excursions. Stoic’s sleep system for fall includes the Groundwork 20-Degree Sleeping Bag ($84.95) and Groundwork Sleeping Pad 2.5 ($89.95).

“With outdoor recreation surging across the country, our customers are continuing to venture out in new ways, turning to the outdoors to spend quality time with their friends and families,” said Backcountry’s Chief Product Officer Michael Tressler. “Stoic’s fall collection was designed to provide avid and aspiring outdoor enthusiasts with an accessible price point across our assortment of high-quality, highly functional camp gear to encourage continued participation throughout the year.”