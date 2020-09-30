Barrymore Adds to Her FLOWER line

Drew Barrymore is adding to her FLOWER family of brands with the launch of FLOWER Hair tools. The line of “artful” hair tools are available exclusively on Walmart.com. They encompass six models curated and developed by Barrymore and her team.

“From the outset, I knew we wanted to create a collection of high-quality hair tools that were not only functional, but bold and beautiful,” Barrymore said. “We also put in extra thought to ensure all the tools were multi-functional and versatile to give users many options when styling their hair.”

Each tool is designed to make styling hair easier, offering solutions for all hair types and using innovative engineering techniques to give consumers quality at an affordable price. Click here for more information.