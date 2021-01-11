Ben & Jerry’s Debuts 2 New Flavors … for Dogs

Ben & Jerry’s, known for its frozen treats for humans since 1978, has introduced frozen treats for canines.

The Burlington, Vt.-based company said its two Doggie Desserts are specifically formulated for dogs with a sunflower butter base. “Pontch’s Mix” features peanut butter and pretzel swirls, and “Rosie’s Batch” features pumpkin and mini cookies. Ben & Jerry’s, which is owned by Unilever, said all of the high-quality ingredients used in Doggie Desserts can be found in its current ice cream recipes.

“We know our fans love their dogs and treat them like family,” said Lindsay Bumps, a Ben & Jerry’s global marketing specialist who is also a certified veterinary technician. “We created this product line so pups can enjoy something even better than belly rubs.”

“Pontch’s Mix” and “Rosie’s Batch” were named after two real dogs in the Ben & Jerry’s office — an affectionate Frenchie and a rescue mutt of mixed heritage. As a dog-friendly workplace, the Ben & Jerry’s headquarters in Vermont often has up to 40 pups curled up under desks, keeping employees company.

Doggie Desserts are sold individually in 4-ounce mini cups or in 4-count multipacks with a suggested retail price of $2.99 and $4.99. They are available in supermarkets, mass retailers and select pet stores nationwide.