Best Buy Health Introduces Smartphone for the Active-Aging Community

Best Buy Health, a division of Minneapolis-based Best Buy, has introduced Lively Smart, its simplest smartphone yet that is designed to make it easier than ever for older adults to access the phone features they care most about.

Lively Smart’s large 6.2-inch screen is designed for ease of use from the moment it’s turned on, helping users feel safe, healthy and connected to loved ones, according to Best Buy Health. The home screen features large, legible text and organizes key features into a single list, including the ability to get help in urgent and non-urgent situations, video chat, take photos and get directions.

Lively Smart is part of Best Buy Health’s broader assortment of products for the “active aging,” all under the new Lively brand, formerly called GreatCall.

“Lively Smart expands our lineup of innovative phones and personal emergency response systems (PERS) that are tailored to the active-aging population — a key demographic for Best Buy Health,” said David Inns, Best Buy Health’s president of active aging. “With Lively Smart, we’re continuing to innovate and create products that meet the needs of our customers and help them live independently at home.”