Better Than Milk Is Made From Spring Water

Made from spring water from the Lessini Mountains of Northern Italy, Better Than Milk is an organic, dairy-free milk alternative that is made with only simple, high-quality clean ingredients and is environmentally consciously packaged, according to Panos Brands, the Rochelle Park, N.J.-based company that manufactures it.

All five flavors which include unsweetened almond drink, almond drink, unsweetened oat drink, unsweetened rice + calcium drink and rice hazelnut drink are all USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, vegan, plant-based and Kosher Parve. The entire line is free from gluten, dairy, lactose, soy, sulfites, carrageenan and artificial flavors. Containers are packaged in recyclable cartons that are aseptic and responsibly sourced with plastic bio caps made of renewable sugar cane rather than petroleum.

“We care about our consumers, and we care about the earth,” says Lonnie Williard, vice president of marketing at Panos Brands, parent company of the Better Than Milk brand.

