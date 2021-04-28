Beyond Meat Launching New Version of Beyond Burger

Beyond Meat Inc. said a new version of its plant-based Beyond Burger will arrive in grocery stores nationwide beginning the week of May 3rd. The El Segundo, Calif.-based company said its latest Beyond Burger will offer “impressive advancements in taste and nutrition,” and will be sold in a two-pack and the brand’s first-ever value four-pack ($9.99) as well as a 1-pound Beyond Beef pack.

The new Beyond Burger features:

• 35% less fat than 80/20 ground beef;

• 35% less saturated fat than 80/20 ground beef;

• fewer calories and no cholesterol compared to 80/20 ground beef; and

• B vitamins and minerals comparable to the micronutrient profile of beef.

“We are continuously working on understanding beef flavor at a deeper level to ensure our plant-based beef platform delivers a delicious and satisfying sensory experience. The new Beyond Burger’s rich flavor profile resembles that of ground beef, and extensive testing with our consumers validated this new flavor direction with likeability scoring on-par with 80/20 ground beef burgers,” said Dariush Ajami, chief innovation officer for Beyond Meat.

Ethan Brown, founder and CEO of the plant-based meat company, said the launch of the latest Beyond Burger iteration is another strong step forward in providing consumers with plant-based meat that is better for people and the planet. “It is my hope that these meaningful advances in taste and nutrition, using only non-GMO plant-based ingredients, will delight existing consumers and invite others to join us in Going Beyond,” he added.

The company introduced the Beyond Burger in 2016. It is available at about 28,000 retail locations across the U.S. and in more than 80 countries globally.