Big Drop Brewing Makes U.S. Debut with Craft NA Beers

Big Drop Brewing Co., a craft brewery dedicated to non-alcoholic (NA) beer, is making its U.S. debut in Chicago with the release of Pine Trail Pale and Galactic Extra Dark, with Paradiso IPA following this month. London-based Big Drop said it is recognized for its naturally brewed NA beers that compete with full-strength beers, offering a new world of options for beer lovers.

Big Drop was founded in 2016 and has expanded internationally by partnering with contract brewers to ensure freshness and minimize its carbon footprint. In Chicago, Big Drop is being brewed at Great Central Brewing Co. Big Drop said it has broken new ground in the NA beer category, winning international accolades and multiple global beer awards, including Gold Medals for Pine Trail Pale and Galactic Extra Dark from the U.S. Open Beer Championship.

“The interest and demand for NA beers is on the rise,” said Big Drop CEO Rob Fink. “Consumers are more conscious of their own health but they don’t want to compromise on quality or taste. With Big Drop, beer lovers can enjoy a full-flavored non-alcoholic beer whenever they like — no compromising.”

Big Drop engineers a brewing technique using special yeast and controlling the temperature during brewing.