Blue Diamond Brings the Heat

Blue Diamond Growers said it’s turning up the heat with its new line of Blue Diamond XTREMES almonds, which are available in three super-hot flavors: cayenne pepper (hot), ghost pepper (hotter) and Carolina reaper (hottest). The new almonds are made with real peppers.

The Sacramento-based company said a serving of Blue Diamond XTREMES contains 6 grams of plant protein, is an excellent source of antioxidant Vitamin E and a good source of magnesium.

“Spicy snacks are continuing to rise in popularity, and through our research we uncovered that there is a growing demand to really bring the heat to the category,” said Maya Erwin, Blue Diamond’s vice president of innovation and R&D. “We couldn’t resist combining our highest-quality almonds with extremely hot flavor to give consumers a flavor rush they’ll keep wanting to come back for.”

Blue Diamond XTREMES are currently available at select retailers and will be available online and in major retailers beginning June 2021.

Blue Diamond Growers is a grower-owned cooperative representing over 3,000 of California’s almond growers.