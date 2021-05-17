Boston Beer Plans to Develop Non-Alcoholic Cannabis Beverages

(iStock/Merydolla)

The Boston Beer Co. is establishing a subsidiary to serve as a dedicated research and innovation hub in Canada focused on non-alcoholic cannabis beverages. Boston Beer, the maker of alcohol brands such as Samuel Adams and Truly Hard Seltzer, said it wants to continue its track record of innovation in this emerging space.

“Our mission since day one has been to offer drinkers the highest-quality, best-tasting products, and they continue to seek new options,” said Dave Burwick, Boston Beer CEO. ”Innovation is core to what we do, beginning with craft beer, then hard cider, hard iced tea and now Truly Hard Seltzer. We believe non-alcoholic cannabis beverages could represent a new frontier of innovation and want to be ready for future opportunities in the U.S.”

Boston Beer has hired industry veteran Paul Weaver to lead a new cannabis beverage research hub in the federally regulated market of Canada. This new subsidiary will enable the company to develop and pilot cannabis beverages while cannabis regulations continue to evolve in the U.S. and worldwide.

“Boston Beer’s reputation for quality is unrivaled, and the same sensibilities that drive development in beer ring true in cannabis beverages,” said Weaver, director of cannabis. “Quality ingredients and craftsmanship make quality products, and our success begins with respecting the plant and respecting the growers.

“This is just the beginning of our journey and, like any craft, requires a continuous commitment to learning,” Weave continued. “We know cannabis is new for many of our drinkers and they deserve the best, which is why we’re taking the time to do this right.”