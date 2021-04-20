Boursin Expands Product Line to Meet Modern Food Trends

Chicago-based cheese brand Boursin is expanding its product line to include a new offering, Boursin Dairy-Free Cheese Spread Alternative Garlic & Herbs, which was created to meet flexitarian food trends and evolving consumer demands.

The new certified plant-based Boursin is a creamy, spreadable product — one that allows even more consumers to enjoy the distinct taste and texture of Boursin, the company said. It embodies the original dairy Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs signature taste with a blend of garlic, fragrant parsley and mild chives in a dairy-free variety.

“As the demand for dairy-free alternatives continues to rise, we are proud to be one of the first traditional cheese brands creating plant-based alternatives of our much-loved products,” said Matt Barlow, brand director for Boursin. “Now more than ever, plant-based food is booming and we’re so excited to share this new innovation, making it easier for consumers with a wide range of dietary considerations to enjoy Boursin in a dairy-free version.”