Bud Light Adds Seltzer Lemonade to Line

Bud Light has added Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade to its Bud Light Seltzer line. Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade features four flavors: original lemonade, black cherry lemonade, strawberry lemonade and peach lemonade.

“After launching Bud Light Seltzer last year, it quickly became one of the top innovations in the entire category and in the history of the brand. We are excited to continue expanding our portfolio with the new Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade variety pack,” said Andy Goeler, vice president of marketing for Bud Light. “Our Seltzer Lemonade marries the bold flavors of lemonade with the refreshing bubbliness of seltzer; this new offering is perfect for both established seltzer fans and those who are looking to give seltzer a try.”

Starting Jan. 18, Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade will be available nationwide in 12-ounce slim can variety 12-packs with the four new flavors. Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade is brewed with lemonade flavor, cane sugar, natural fruit flavors and has 100 calories with less than 1 gram of sugar and 5% alcohol by volume.