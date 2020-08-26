Bud Light Seltzer is Growing Line with 3 New Flavors

Anheuser-Busch introduced Bud Light Seltzer in four flavors earlier this year. We guess the line is selling well because the St. Louis-based company is already adding to it with three new flavors in a new variety pack. The new flavors include cranberry, grapefruit and pineapple. They join black cherry, lemon lime, mango and strawberry. In addition to the three new flavors, the Remix pack will include strawberry, which the company calls “the fan favorite.”

“Bud Light Seltzer has quickly taken off and with our five-step filtration process, it’s proven to be one of the best tasting seltzers in the marketplace,” said Andy Goeler, vice president of marketing for Bud Light. “This is our second variety pack that features three new, flavors to further excite and attract more people to the seltzer category, while also providing established Bud Light Seltzer drinkers more flavors options to sip on during any occasion.”

The Bud Light Seltzer includes 5% alcohol by volume (ABV), less than 1 gram of sugar and 100 calories. The Bud Light Seltzer Remix pack will be available nationwide Aug. 31 in a variety 12-pack with 12-ounce slim cans.