Cannabis-infused Beverage Company Launches Canned Cocktails

Artet, a Los Angeles-based cannabis-infused beverage brand, is entering the ready-to-drink category with the launch of two signature canned cocktails, Rosemary Jane and Tet & Tonic. Created by cousins Xander Shepherd, Zachary Spohler and Maxwell Spohler, Artet debuted in 2019 as the first non-alcoholic aperitif infused with cannabis and a blend of eight different botanicals made to be sipped over ice, spritzed with sparkling water or incorporated into cocktails.

Both Rosemary Jane and Tet & Tonic feature the flagship aperitif as the foundational “spirit” and build upon it with thoughtfully selected juices, natural extracts and tonics, creating a more convenient and perfectly dosed way for consumers to enjoy their next cocktail hour, according to the company.

Rosemary Jane features Artet alongside a blend of Italian grapefruit juice, young rosemary simple syrup, and sparkling water. In the Tet & Tonic, the juniper, gentian and cardamom botanicals of Artet are paired with a custom chamomile-infused tonic and a squeeze of lemon.