Canopy Growth, Martha Stewart Team Up to Create Wellness Product

Canopy Growth Corp., a diversified cannabis, hemp and cannabis device company, has introduced a Martha Stewart CBD Wellness Gummies Sampler for the holidays. Inspired by the French confection pâte de fruits, thet 60-count sampler box features 15 seasonal flavors such as passionfruit, calamondin and quince.

The natural, gourmet-flavored wellness gummies are specially formulated by Stewart in collaboration with the cannabinoid scientists at Canopy Growth to deliver a delicious and consistent daily dose of pure, premium CBD isolate, according to the company. The products are naturally flavored and are made in the USA.

“Holiday gift giving and receiving should be a joyous and fun occasion. In my experience, the gifts that are most appreciated are both luxurious and practical,” Steward said. “Presented in a special gift box, my gummy sampler tastes like an elegant and delicious treat which delivers all the wellness benefits of CBD, making it the perfect way to indulge your loved ones or yourself without spending a fortune.”