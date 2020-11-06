Carolyn Aronson Launches Cosmetic Brand

Entrepreneur Carolyn Aronson, best-known as the CEO and founder of the global haircare brand, It’s A 10 Haircare, has launched her first cosmetics brand, Be A 10. The certified cruelty-free makeup line will include an extensive range of high-quality products, from mascara and lip glosses, to foundations, highlighters and more, all of which will exclusively be available on BeA10.com.

According to Aronson, Be A 10 was created for the multi-tasker at heart — the everyday individual in pursuit of easy-to-use makeup that provides a finished, professional-quality look in 10 minutes or less.

“From my earliest days in the beauty industry, and through the years leading up to the success of It’s a 10 Haircare, I have always maintained that my products be trusted for quality ingredients and that they truly deliver on the promised benefits and results,” Aronson said. “That’s why I wanted to enter the cosmetics space, to continue to create products that are easy-to-use and address beauty needs from head to toe.”