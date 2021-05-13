Champion Athleticwear Celebrates Street Artists with New Line

Champion Athleticwear, makers of athletic apparel since 1919, is introducing an Artist Series to celebrate the diversity of talent and creativity found across the United States. The series features four street artists who have unique perspectives on design, fashion and personal expression, according to the Winston Salem, N.C.-based company. The artists have ties to cities across the country, including New York City, Chicago and Seattle.

The first drop is from Ricardo Gonzalez, a designer and artist from Durango, Mexico, currently based in Brooklyn, N.Y., who lives by the philosophy, “It’s A Living,” which inspires his work. Ricardo uses typography as his medium and has incorporated his signature script into a variety of work spanning large-scale murals to commercial work for brands to simple stickers seen on the streets. As part of the collection drop, Champion commissioned Ricardo to create one of his signature murals in Brooklyn.

Ricardo’s colorful script style will appear on a limited collection of Reverse Weave hoodies, heritage graphic tees and Reverse Weave cut-off shorts for men, and Reverse Weave cropped cutoff hoodies, heritage graphic tees and Reverse Weave shorts for women. The apparel has black, oxford gray, white and scarlet colors supporting neon text overlay of phrases including “Better Yourself,” “Keep Tryin’,” “The Way Up” and “Change The Future.” Ricardo hopes his signature positive messages and uplifting designs unify people together during these challenging times.

“As an artist and designer, it means so much to me to collaborate with Champion on an inclusive collection that promotes my positive aesthetic to the masses,” said Gonzalez said. “The phrases we chose for this collection fit really well with Champion’s philosophy. My favorite piece is ‘Better Yourself,’ as it expresses self-improvement and what it means to be competitive as a Champion. I hope when people wear my Champion pieces that they feel empowered and like a Champion.”

Apparel in Ricardo’s “It’s A Living” collection ranges from $35 to $75 and is sold at Champion retail stores and online at Champion.com, Champs Sports and Footaction. Each Artist Series drop will be available for a limited time with Brooklyn-based neon artist Adam Fu, up next in the series. Fu will be followed later this year by New York-based Steffi Lynn and Chicago-based Merlot.