Champion Petfoods Rolls Out High-protein Dog Biscuits

Champion Petfoods, makers of ACANA premium dog food, said its new high-protein biscuits are crafted with five simple ingredients, including nutrient-rich liver. The treats are also protein-packed — with 85% of total protein coming from animal ingredients. The biscuits are available in two sizes, one for small breeds and a second for medium and large breeds. The treats are available in four recipes — chicken liver, beef liver, pork liver and turkey liver.

Champion Petfoods also has a new ACANA freeze-dried dog food lineup that comes in four healthy recipes: free-run chicken, free-run turkey, ranch-raised beef and duck. It is also infused with bone broth and contains 90% animal ingredients. It is available as patties to serve as a full meal, or morsels to sprinkle on for a savory topper.