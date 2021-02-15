Chef Huda Spices Things Up with New Line

American Heart Association Ambassador and multi-talented culinary influencer Chef Huda Mu’min has launched a new premium spice line, Just Savor by Chef Huda, featuring over 20 spice blends inspired by global cuisine. In honor of the historic inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Chef Huda is also introducing two limited-edition blends, Biden Beau Monde and Kamala Masala, to pay tribute to the historic win. A portion of each purchase will be donated to support the Beau Biden Foundation and the American Heart Association.

The Just Savor line uses herbs and aromatics from across the world and offers a premium line of family favorites and a variety of salt-free blends perfect for a heart-healthy lifestyle, according to Chef Huda. Each blend is vegan and gluten-free, 100% natural with no MSG, no artificial additives or preservatives. Each spice purchase will help support non-profit organizations that are working to eradicate childhood poverty, food inequities, hunger and health disparities.

Just Savor by Chef Huda comes in premium bottles and recyclable 4-ounce pouches. There are over 20 chef-curated spice blends, including Biden Beau Monde, Kamala Masala, Sweet Jerk, Turmeric Gold, Cajun Kick, Southern Sweet Heat BBQ, Garlic Goodness, Maple Sugar Magic, Spicy Garlic Madness, Jammin’ Jerk, Applewood Smoked Sea Salt, Smoked Black Pepper and Merlot Sea Salt, as well as other international blends.