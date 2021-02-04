Cleveland Kitchen Adds to Signature Line of Krauts

Cleveland Kitchen says its latest probiotic-rich kraut is a celebration of Korea’s favorite side dish — Kimchi. The culinary brand focused on healthy plant-based foods is expanding its signature line of products with another fermented cabbage dish with the help of Cleveland native and Korean Chef Heejung Gumbs, the recipe developer and a chef of her family’s business, Korea House Restaurant. The authentic new dish can be eaten daily with eggs, salads, rice bowls, sandwiches and any dishes that need a touch of heat, according to Cleveland Kitchen.

Cleveland Kitchen was started with three brothers, cabbage and a traditional family recipe. The brothers began their fermenting journey in college as a way to stay in touch with their Cleveland roots and began to create fresh, crunchy, probiotic krauts that used simple ingredients like vegetables, garlic and salt.

“Our team is looking forward to presenting our version of Kimchi to consumers as we were introduced to the dish at a very young age by our grandmother who loved to share the flavorful cuisines of the region with our family,” said Co-Founder and CEO of Cleveland Kitchen Drew Anderson. “Our hope for this spicy, fresh and authentic interpretation is to offer another entry point into gourmet fermented foods to those who are curious about the unmatched flavor and health benefits they provide.”