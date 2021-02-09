Type to search

Company Launches ‘Simple’ Breakfast Bar Line

February 9, 2021
Over Easy is launching into the breakfast category with what it calls a line of simple, nutritious and better-for-you breakfast bars in four morning-inspired flavors — apple cinnamon, banana nut, peanut butter and vanilla matcha.

The bars’ feature a simple ingredient list: organic oats, nut butter and cage-free egg whites. Developed through a partnership with branding agency Jones Knowles Ritchie (JKR), Over Easy said its packaging, inverted logo and motto “Get real. Breakfast.” are a nod to its intent to awaken the sleepy breakfast category, which the company said is ripe for innovation.

“We all just need a breakfast that tastes great, is healthy and doesn’t slow us down, and as a dad with a toddler and a newborn, I understand this now more than ever,” said Kyle Maggard, CEO and founder of Over Easy. “I created Over Easy to offer people a realistically delicious start to their day — through simple, healthy and great tasting breakfast bars.”

Each Over Easy breakfast bar contains 8-11 grams of protein, 6-8 grams of fiber and is gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and made without any artificial flavors or refined sugars.

