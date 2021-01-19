Conor McGregor Has a New Sports Recovery Product Line

Martial arts fighter Conor McGregor has partnered with The Anthos Group to launch a next generation sports recovery line. Tenacity, Intensity, Dedication and Lifestyle serve as the brand pillars and acronym for his latest venture, TIDL Sport. The foundation of TIDL Sport is plant-based therapy combined with proven exercise science mechanisms to deliver immediate relief and long-term recovery for athletes.

The brand’s flagship product, the TIDL Sport Plant-Powered Cryotherapy Topical Spray, delivers powerful relief through cryotherapy and novel plant science, leaving athletes feeling refreshed and ready to take their training to the next level, according to the company. The topical spray has 360-degree spray technology for easy, full- body self-application and promotes long-term healing by addressing pain and inflammation directly at the source.

“When we target the inflammation, we solve for the root cause of pain and soreness in athletes, allowing them to fully recover and be ready for their next session,” said Dr. Akash Bajaj, pain specialist and medical director at El Segundo, Calif.-based Anthos Group. “Dedicated athletes can benefit from recovery as a part of their daily routine.”

The plant based ingredients in TIDL Sport range from hemp plant-derived extracts to well-known anti-inflammatory agents that are organic. The enhanced touch-free formula sprays on clean with an immediate cooling relief, which increases blood flow to the site of application and enables the plant-based ingredients to self absorb and go to work, according to the company.

“When people hear recovery, they think it’s just about pain relief or sore muscles, but it’s so much more than that. I look at it as more of a preparation for my next work out as opposed to relief from the last one,” McGregor said. “Using TIDL products just made my body feel revived and after meeting with the team, I knew that we could create products that really work and make recovery easier for the athlete.”

All eyes will be on McGregor on Jan. 23 for the UFC 257 main event, with a potential title shot on the line.