Country Archer Provisions Introduces ‘Clean’ Jerky

Country Archer Provisions (formerly known as Country Archer Jerky Co.), a grass-fed meat snack brand, has launched Zero Sugar Beef Jerky, including spicy sesame garlic, mustard BBQ and classic flavors. The jerky was created in partnership with chef Will Horowitz to deliver a clean taste that doesn’t compromise on flavor or texture.

San Bernadino, Calif.-based Country Archer Provisions said the product is an ideal sustainable protein snack for Keto, low-carb and low-sugar consumers. It’s made with 100% grass-fed and grass-finished beef and contains zero sugar, soy, preservatives, MSG and nitrates/nitrites.

“We’ve always believed that crafting real food can ultimately help craft a better world, and one of the best ways we know how to achieve that is by making clean, sustainable, high-quality snacks more accessible for everyone,” said Eugene Kang, co-founder and CEO of Country Archer Provisions.