Curaleaf Adds New Tincture to Cannabinoid Line

Curaleaf Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, has introduced Curaleaf NANO Drops, a new addition to its lineup of products utilizing nanoemulsion technology. NANO Drops is a precision-calibrated sublingual tincture that’s infused with small, water-soluble cannabinoids, resulting in a faster, more efficient cannabinoid delivery system, according to the company.

“Curaleaf NANO Drops are unique in their versatility and offer a great alternative for customers interested in a faster onset and more efficient dosing product,” said Joe Bayern, president of Wakefield, Mass.-based Curaleaf.

Unlike oil-based medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) tinctures, Curaleaf NANO Drops are formulated to immediately dissolve directly in the mouth, according to the company. Curaleaf NANO Drops will first be available exclusively at all Curaleaf Florida locations, with plans to expand to other states.