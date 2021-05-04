Dave’s Killer Bread Has a New Flavor

Dave’s Killer Bread (DKB) has added another flavor to its lineup of loaves, bagels, buns and English muffins — its new Righteous Rye is now available nationwide. This newest loaf dials up the flavor for rye fans and everyone eager to add variety to their at-home meals, according to the Milwaukie, Ore.-based company.

Righteous Rye delivers 10 grams of whole grains, 5 grams of protein, 3 grams of fiber and 340 milligrams of ALA Omega-3 per slice. A seed-coated crust of organic flax seeds, poppy seeds and quinoa delivers a nice crunch, while caraway adds to the aroma, according to the company.

“Rye is a long-time favorite in the bread aisle and deli, but we wanted to bring a DKB twist to this classic, one that delivers the punch of rye flavor people crave,” said Cristina Watson, DKB brand manager. “This rye can handle anything you want to pile on.”

As with all DKB products, Righteous Rye is certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified and contains no artificial ingredients, artificial preservatives, artificial colors, artificial flavors, high fructose corn syrup or bleached flour.