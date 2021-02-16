Ecuadora Brand Celebrates Authenticity

Edward & Sons Trading Co., a vegetarian company and pioneer in the plant-based foods industry that first introduced Miso-Cup instant soup and gluten-free Brown Rice Snaps in the 1970s, has debuted new brand: Ecuadora — a line created to enable American consumers to savor authentic Ecuadorian cuisine in the comfort of their homes.

Ecuadora joins the Carpinteria, Calif.-based company’s family of brands, including Edward & Sons, Let’s Do Gluten Free, Let’s Do Organic, More Than Fair, Native Forest, Nature Factor, Road’s End Organics and organic gluten-free specialty sauces under the Premier Japan and The Wizard’s brand names.

The Ecuadora brand debuts with three certified organic, low-calorie, plant-based specialties: The two new pastas have zero sodium while the hearts of palm contain only 25 milligrams of sodium per 14-ounce can. All are free of cholesterol and trans fats.

Land formerly used to raise cattle in the countryside of Ecuador has been converted into certified organic farmland where indigenous palms, known locally as chontaduro, are cultivated for their “hearts,” which are the basis of the three products.

“Ecuador boasts a rich culinary heritage based on locally grown fruits, vegetables and spices,” said Edward & Sons’ founder and CEO Joel Dee. “Restaurant-deprived families are eager to incorporate new tastes and recipes into their meal plans, so the timing seems perfect to introduce our new Ecuadora brand to the marketplace.”