For the ‘Love’ of Keto-friendly Granola

Love Grown Foods, a Denver-based manufacturer of plant-based and gluten-free cereals and granolas, has launched a keto-friendly granola line, featuring three gluten-free, low-sugar flavors: chocolate cherry cashew, maple cashew pecan and pumpkin almond cashew.

According to the company, the keto diet has seen extreme growth in the last few years, making it one of the most popular diets in the U.S., so adding a keto-friendly granola line is a natural extension of the brand. In accordance with the keto diet, which focuses on consuming foods that are high in healthy fats and protein and low in carbs and sugar, the company’s granolas are made from a blend of cashews, pecans and almonds and are lightly sweetened with a touch of maple syrup and monk fruit.

The granolas range from 150-160 calories per one-third cup serving and contain 5 grams of protein and only 4-6 grams of net carbs. In addition to being Certified Gluten-Free, the line is grain-free. The products will be available at natural/specialty and conventional retailers beginning in the second quarter of 2021.