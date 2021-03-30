Functional Superfoods Line Will Launch in Rite Aid Stores

Rritual Superfoods Inc. said its premium brand of functional superfoods will launch in Rite Aid stores throughout the United States in the second and third quarters.

“This first national retail rollout is a major achievement for the Rritual brand,” said David Kerbel, Rritual Superfoods CEO. “It validates both supply and demand for the category, specifically, our product quality and the rapidly growing interest of consumers in functional superfoods. We are striving to not only lead this emerging category, but to define it. A significant part of achieving that goal is accomplished through gaining the trust and support of consumers through top tier retailers such as Rite Aid.”

The Vancouver, B.C.-based company said it has scaled its production to meet growing demand, with a strategic sales and marketing focus aimed at major retailers across the USA in 2021. The Rite Aid rollout will reach about 1,000 retail stores, in addition to Rite Aid’s e-commerce platform.

Rite Aid will carry Rritual’s full product line, including:

• Chaga IMMUNE with adaptogens eleuthero root and astragalus to support healthy immune function and well-being all year round.

• Lion’s Mane FOCUS with adaptogens rhodiola rosea root and bacopa to support brain health and cognitive function.

• Reishi RELAX with adaptogen ashwagandha and cacao to help the body adapt to stress.