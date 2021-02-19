Got Green Milk? Lucky Charms Does

General Mills is adding some green cheer to St. Patrick’s Day celebrations this year through Lucky Charms. The company is introducing limited-edition Green Milk Turn Lucky Charms cereal and Lucky’s CharmWorld by CANDY LAND game.

Green Milk Turn Lucky Charms features “magical” clover charms that make milk green. This special box will be available on shelves at major retailers nationwide this month while supplies last.

In partnership with Hasbro Inc., Minneapolis-based General Mills has also launched Lucky’s CharmWorld by CANDY LAND game.

“For generations, Lucky Charms has been synonymous with wonderment and fun, and this year we’re adding even more colorful magic for a special St. Patrick’s Day,” said Mindy Murray, senior brand experience manager for Lucky Charms.