Happy Go Healthy Introduces Line of Condition-specific Dog Supplements

Happy Go Healthy, a Cincinnati-based manufacturer of dog supplements has launched Brilliant Bites, a line of five condition-specific dog supplements: Hip & Joint, Skin & Coat, Daily Wellness, Gut Health and Calm.

Brilliant Bites are formulated using the company’s decades of experience in the animal feed industry, together with consultation from top veterinarians and nutritionists in the U.S. and Europe. Happy Go Healthy said it is committed to efficacy and safety, using only fresh and natural ingredients. Each supplement is manufactured into a kibble, which allows the company to pack nutrient-dense ingredients into a small package while making the product extremely easy to feed in a form that dogs love, the company said. Novel ingredients that are multi-functional are a staple of each supplement, such as organic Icelandic seaweed, organic Norwegian kelp, protected salmon oil, prebiotics and live probiotics.

“Working in the animal industry since 1981, we recognize what does and does not work for your dog’s health. Rooted in science, our mission is to make the lives of dogs and the people who love them healthier, happier and more brilliant,” said Malcolm Ballard, president and co-founder of Happy Go Healthy.