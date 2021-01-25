With the Super Bowl set for Feb. 7, two California companies — chip manufacturer Taco Works and beermaker Tio Rodrigo Craft Beer Micheladas — have teamed up to create what they say is the world’s first tortilla chip beer.

How did they make it? Brewers shoveled over 400 pounds of streaming tortilla chips fresh from the oven into tanks to craft a light beer with hints of lime zest. The limited-edition Tortilla Chip Lager will be available in select California retailers and online for California home delivery — complete with a complimentary bag of chips.

“Everyone’s been going a bit stir-crazy lately so we wanted to have some fun and shake things up,” said Steve Courier, head brewer at io Rodrigo Craft Beer Micheladas. “Why not have your chips and drink them too?”