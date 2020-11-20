Hoover Adds Two Vacuums to Cordless Lineup

Vacuum cleaner manufacturer Hoover has added two cordless vacuums to its portfolio: the Hoover ONEPWR Evolve Pet Cordless Upright Vacuum and the Hoover ONEPWR HEPA+ Cordless Upright Vacuum. The Charlotte-based company said the new vacuums combine the cleaning power of a full-size upright vacuum with the convenience, simplicity, and maneuverability of a lightweight cordless design.

The bagless Evolve Pet Vacuum includes special features that lift embedded dirt and pet hair, while the HEPA+ Cordless Upright Vacuum delivers powerful cleaning with a HEPA media bag featuring five layers of filtration that trap 99.9% of particles, according to the company.

“The Hoover brand is simplifying life by providing products that are powerful, yet easy to use,” said Jessica Rapp, vice president and general manager of TTI Floor Care North America, which operates Hoover. “With the intuitive design of the new ONEPWR HEPA+ Cordless Upright Vacuum, Hoover has reinvented the bagged vacuum to meet 21st century consumer needs by combining the power and large capacity of an upright with the convenience and simplicity of a cordless design.”