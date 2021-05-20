How Keebler Is Bringing Girl Scout Thin Mints to Summer

Keebler has teamed up with the Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) to introduce the brand’s first flavored fudge-dipped ice cream cone: Keebler Girl Scout Thin Mints Dipped Cones. The cones feature custom dark chocolate and the same peppermint oil used in Girl Scout Thin Mints to deliver that distinctive Thin Mints flavor.

Chicago-based Keebler said it is always looking for new ways to innovate and collaborating with the GSUSA provided an opportunity to deliver the Girl Scout Cookie flavor to ice cream cone lovers in a new way.

“With the help of Girl Scouts and a little magic from the Keebler elves, we’re able to bring a delicious Girl Scout Cookie flavor to summertime,” said Brian Lutz, senior brand manager for Keebler Cones.

Keebler Girl Scout Thin Mints Dipped Cones are now available in retailers nationwide, and a 12-pack of cones can be purchased for a suggested retail price of $3.69. The packaging carries the Thin Mints signature Girl Scout Green color and the Girl Scout Trefoil.