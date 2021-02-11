It’s a Bird, It’s a Plane … It’s Super Bars

Your Super, a health and wellness brand that creates plant-based superfood and protein mixes, has introduced ready-to-eat Super Bars. Each bar contains just dates, nuts, and one full 5-gram serving of an individual Your Super superfood mix including Super Green, Golden Mellow and Chocolate Lover. The bars are 100% organic, non-GMO, plant-based, and gluten free without any fillers, sweeteners, flavoring, added oils or artificial ingredients. Additionally, every ingredient is grown, harvested, third-party tested and packaged 100% sustainably, according to the Venice, Calif.-based company.



“It’s our personal mission to make healthy eating easier, and convenience shouldn’t mean giving up healthy choices.” said Your Super CEO and Co-founder Michael Kuech. “Even though there are so many bar options on the market, there was still not a bar made with 100% organic ingredients, no added artificial flavors or sweeteners, and no vegetable nut or seed oils. This is why we knew there was a huge need for our new Super Bars, which contain a full serving of our best-selling superfood mixes with none of the junk.”



The Super Green bar tastes like lemon pie with a serving of nutritious greens and is made with dates, cashews, Super Green mix (wheatgrass, barley grass, moringa, baobab, spirulina, chlorella powder) and lemon oil, according to the company. The Golden Mellow Ayurvedic bar contains calming, anti-inflammatory superfoods, and the Chocolate Lover bar is a guilt-free treat packed with rich chocolate flavor, the company said.



“Not everyone has time to add superfoods to their meals so when we asked our customers what product they needed most the answer was almost always snack bars,” said Your Super’s Chief Marketing Officer and Co-founder Kristel de Groot. “I love that you can now get a full serving of superfoods simply while eating a bar, and it’s enough to keep me going through a busy day.”

