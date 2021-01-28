Jones Soda Unveils ‘Unsung Heroes’ Collection

Jones Soda Co., the craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-designed label artwork, is paying tribute to some of 2020’s most inspiring private citizens with a limited-edition, eight-bottle “Unsung Heroes” collection hitting store shelves this month. The campaign is the latest in a series of themed releases that are successfully using the company’s label-based brand personality to invigorate sales.

The new Unsung Heroes collection features photographs of various people or groups who took extraordinary steps to help others during a difficult year. Examples include a small California restaurant that provided hundreds of meals to the 2020 Glass Fire evacuees and first responders, a firefighter at the Skyxe Saskatoon International Airport, and a nonprofit organization that has delivered 55-gallon barrels of clean, potable drinking water to remote areas of the Navajo Nation since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The series is appearing on Jones Green Apple Soda bottles in both the U.S. and Canada with a total print run of 500,000. All eight honorees are profiled are at www.jonessoda.com/unsung-heroes.