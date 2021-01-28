Type to search

Food Service New Product Spotlight Retail New Product Spotlight

Jones Soda Unveils ‘Unsung Heroes’ Collection

January 28, 2021
Share

Jones Soda Co., the craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-designed label artwork, is paying tribute to some of 2020’s most inspiring private citizens with a limited-edition, eight-bottle “Unsung Heroes” collection hitting store shelves this month. The campaign is the latest in a series of themed releases that are successfully using the company’s label-based brand personality to invigorate sales. 

The new Unsung Heroes collection features photographs of various people or groups who took extraordinary steps to help others during a difficult year. Examples include a small California restaurant that provided hundreds of meals to the 2020 Glass Fire evacuees and first responders, a firefighter at the Skyxe Saskatoon International Airport, and a nonprofit organization that has delivered 55-gallon barrels of clean, potable drinking water to remote areas of the Navajo Nation since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The series is appearing on Jones Green Apple Soda bottles in both the U.S. and Canada with a total print run of 500,000. All eight honorees are profiled are at www.jonessoda.com/unsung-heroes

Previous Article
Next Article
Contact Us

Knighthouse Media Inc.
830 W. Route 22, #104
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
Phone:  (312) 285-0264

Retail and Hospitality Hub
© 2021, Knighthouse Media. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy
Website Development - Joyce Inc