Kohl’s Now Carrying Cole Haan Footwear Brand

Kohl’s announced that it’s now carrying the Cole Haan footwear brand for men and women at 200 Kohl’s stores and online at Kohls.com.

The assortment includes brand favorites for everyday style such as leather loafers and Cole Haan’s proprietary Stitchlite oxfords and sneakers. It also delivers on seasonal trends with styles like platform sandals and weather-proof boots.

“We know our customers are looking for versatile apparel and footwear to fit today’s active and casual lifestyle, so the introduction of Cole Haan, with the brand’s effortless and timeless style, is the perfect addition to our already strong assortment,” said Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer. “As we continue to evolve our brand portfolio to deliver on our long-term strategy, Cole Haan is a great example of the aspirational yet accessible offering that will excite our current customers and attract new customers to Kohl’s as well.”

Menomonee Falls, Wis.-based Kohl’s said the introduction of Cole Haan supports its new strategy to become a leading destination for the active and casual lifestyle with a portfolio of aspirational and accessible brands for the entire family. Cole Haan joins Kohl’s portfolio of national footwear brands including TOMS, Nine West, Converse, Vans, Stride Rite, Nike, Under Armour, and adidas.