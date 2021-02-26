Koita Foods Plant-based Milks Are Grown, Produced and Packed in Italy

Koita Foods has launched a line of shelf-stable, premium Italian plant-based milks, which are now available online and at an expanding list of retailers throughout the U.S.

Koita’s seven plant-based milks offer a 100% pure, clean taste, according to the Chicago-based company. The milks are grown, produced and packed in Italy. They are also made with ingredients grown in the Italian Alps, which the company says has one of the purest and nutrient-rich soils in the world.

Koita was founded by American expat Mustafa Koita, an entrepreneur who began on a mission to bring superior healthy products to families across the Middle East and Asia. In 2013, he started the company out of Dubai, UAE. Seven years later, as the U.S. launch kicks off, Koita products are now on the shelf in 10 other countries.

“I am thrilled to bring our plant-based milks back home to the U.S.,” said Koita, who was born in New Jersey and grew up in Chicago. “We can’t wait for families across the U.S. to taste our Italian-grown plant-based milks.”

Koita plant-based milks are available in seven flavors, all of which are non-dairy, vegan, non-GMO and free of carrageenan:

• Organic almond: Made with Italian almonds with no added sugar.

• Oat: Made with Italian oats, and enriched with vitamins and calcium.

• Organic coconut: Made with coconuts from Thailand with no added sugar.

• Organic almond-coconut: Made with Italian almonds and Thai coconuts with added calcium.

• Soy: Made with Italian soy and enriched with vitamins and calcium.

• Soy for coffee: Made with Italian soy and designed by four Italian baristas.

• Rice: Made with Italian rice, and enriched with vitamins.

The main ingredients are ethically sourced from family farms in Italy, with the exception of the coconuts, which come from Thailand. Koita’s milks are produced in Italian factories that follow strict cleanliness guidelines.