LeBron James Invests in New Tequila Brand

(Left to right) Diego Osorio, Dia Simms and LeBron James have launched Lobos 1707, a new tequila brand.

The spirits brand Lobos 1707 has launched its full tequila and mezcal trademark in the United States and Mexico. Lobos 1707, named after the Spanish word meaning “wolves” and dedicated to celebrating the strength of the pack, is led by Founder and Chief Creative Officer Diego Osorio and Chief Executive Officer Dia Simms with early backing by basketball icon LeBron James. The premium spirit is inspired by a centuries old distillation process, according to the company. Lobos 1707 will offer Extra Añejo, Reposado, Joven and Mezcal Artesanal.

Each marque reflects the traditional Mexican distillation and aging process and is finished in Pedro Ximénez (PX) wine barrels from Spain. The Lobos 1707 barrel aging process represents a modern approach to a practice that began 400 years ago, the company said. The proprietary formula is led by master distillers from Mexico and Spain.

“I knew the first time I tasted Lobos 1707 Tequila that it was special,” James said. “When I learned more about the brand story and leadership team, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. Lobos 1707 is about celebrating the strength of the group and bringing people together. It’s about shared passion and values. I love sipping tequila with my friends, and we want a brand that speaks to us.”

Simms said Lobos 1707’s distinctive aging process meets the need of an accelerating category. “After first trying Lobos 1707, I fell in love with the liquid and the brand history,” she added. “We have an incredible liquid, beautiful packaging, and a proud legacy. Our vision is to reach our customer community through our values as well as our products. At Lobos 1707, our belief is if there’s not enough room at the table … we build a bigger table.”