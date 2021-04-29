Lily Frilly Makes Its Debut as The Youngest Black-Owned Brand at Walmart

Six-year-old Lily Adeleye is the co-owner of Lily Frilly.

Not many brands can say that they are truly making history with their launches into stores, but Lily Frilly can. The brand — which specializes in children’s hair accessories, clothing and other products — is making its first launch into 1,102 Walmart stories — as the youngest Black-owned brand on the store’s shelves — and on Walmart.com as well.

The brand is part-owned and operated by its namesake, Lily Adeleye, a six-year-old from Orlando, Fla., who is the daughter of mogul Courtney Adeleye. This marks the company’s second retailer launch after Target last year.

“Lily Frilly started out as a brand my daughter Lily and myself created, as I have always believed it’s important to let your children follow their passions, whether that be art, sports or in this case, growing a business,” Courtney Adeleye said, noting that Lily Frilly has become “a brand children love, as well as a symbol of inspiration and confidence for young girls as well as for the Black community. It’s amazing to see what kids can do, and we’re so glad Walmart is providing this platform to give Lily Frilly the room and attention it warrants.”

A new assortment of Lily Frilly hair bows that were exclusively designed for the Walmart partnership will be available for purchase. The new designs include the Gold & Glitter Hair Bow, Galaxy Girl Hair Bow, Safari Party Hair Bow and the Candy Rush Hair Bow. To learn more, visit LilyFrilly.com or Walmart.com.