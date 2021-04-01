Macy’s Collaborates with Black Visionaries to ‘Help Move the Fashion World Forward’

Macy’s is launching Icons of Style, a brand featuring (from left) Zerina Akers, Allen Onyia, Ouigi Theodore, Misa Hylton and Aminah Abdul Jillil.

Macy’s is celebrating Black creatives with the recent launch of Icons of Style, a collaboration with five Black visionaries to help move the fashion world forward, according to the New York-based department store chain. The line features exclusive designs across ready-to-wear, men’s and shoes by Zerina Akers, Misa Hylton, Aminah Abdul Jillil, Allen Onyia and Ouigi Theodore. Icons of Style is available now on macys.com and select store locations nationwide.

“We are thrilled to celebrate Black excellence and amplify the voices and exceptional talent of five Black creatives,” said Durand Guion, vice president of Macy’s fashion office. “We’re using this moment to tell their stories and provide our fashion-devoted customers with exclusive, one-of-a-kind pieces to help them express their personal style.”

Macy’s said it is intensifying its commitment to the growth and advancement of Black-owned businesses and creators by introducing more diverse design talent into its assortment and helping diverse brands grow to scale. Icons of Style will feature three seasonal collections with later capsules launching in May and September.