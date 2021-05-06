Type to search

Retail New Product Spotlight

MANSCAPED Launches The Lawn Mower 4.0

May 6, 2021
 MANSCAPED has launched The Lawn Mower 4.0 electric trimmer, which the San Diego-based company said is expertly designed for body grooming.

“We obsessively engineered The Lawn Mower 4.0 by focusing on intelligent functionality and an incredibly comfortable grooming experience,” said Paul Tran, founder and CEO of MANSCAPED.

New enhancements to the fourth-generation trimmer include:

• a wireless charging system that uses electromagnetic induction;

• 4000k LED spotlight with diffuser, so you can see where you’re trimming;

• cutting-edge ceramic blade to help reduce grooming accidents;

• adjustable trimming guard sizes; and

• modern two-toned black finish.

