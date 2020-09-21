Masterbuilt Gets Versatile

Masterbuilt is introducing a lineup of versatile fryers this fall, including a 3-in-1 XL Electric Fryer/Boiler/Steamer that can fry up to a 20-pound turkey. It features a lifting hook and cooking basket with patented drain clips for safe food management.

The Columbus, Ga.-based company is also introducing a 20-quart Outdoor Air Fryer that can air fry, bake, roast, convection, broil, dehydrate or smoke foods with the touch of a button. It will be available Oct. 15 exclusively at Walmart and Walmart.com for $199.99. Also, the company will offer a 16-quart Propane Fryer with Thermostat Control for frying, steaming and boiling.

“It has never been more important to connect together over a meal. We’re proud to play a small role this holiday season with a versatile line-up of multi-use indoor and outdoor products,” said Cara Finger, chief marketing officer at Masterbuilt.