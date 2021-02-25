Meatless Farm’s New Plant-Based Hot Dog Tastes Like the Real Thing

This summer, Meatless Farm, a plant-based food company, will be introducing its plant-based hot dog which is made with pea-based protein that is low in sodium and saturated fat while still tasting like a regular frank. The product also avoids the use of artificial ingredients, preservatives, gluten and soy.

“As Meatless Farm continues to grow within the U.S. market, we are excited to offer a delicious and flavorful hot dog eating experience that our consumers can enjoy in the summer months and beyond,” commented Susan Edwards, the project development director for Meatless Farm North America. “With the demand for plant-based protein options increasing each year, our team of chefs are dedicated to making fresh, plant-based meat alternatives that satisfy in taste, are easy to cook, and better for both people and the planet.”

The hot dogs will be available in conventional and natural retailers nationwide this summer and are available to U.S. foodservice operators. To learn more, visit www.meatlessfarm.com/us.