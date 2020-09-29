Type to search

Mikey’s Introduces Superfood Tortillas

September 29, 2020
Mikey’s, a manufacturer of frozen gluten and dairy-free foods, has introduced vegetable-based superfood tortillas to its product line. The products contain clean, high-quality ingredients and superfoods like spirulina, turmeric and hemp protein, according to the company. The initial launch has three varieties: Mikey’s Sweets & Beets Gluten and Grain-Free Tortillas, made with purple sweet potato and beets; Mikey’s Golden Turmeric Gluten and Grain-Free Tortillas, made with turmeric and hemp protein; and Mikey’s Super Greens Gluten and Grain-Free Tortillas, made with spinach, broccoli and spirulina.

Bethlehem, Pa.-based Mikey’s superfood tortillas are all vegan, gluten free, grain free, dairy free, soy free, and non-GMO Project Verified.

