Retail New Product Spotlight

MONAT Launches Sustainability Program and New Products

April 19, 2021
Global healthy-aging haircare, skincare and wellness company MONAT Global has launched “MONAT Sustainability — Building a Beautiful World” with the vision to become a recognized leader in sustainable practices for the beauty and health industry. To commemorate Earth Month, which is April, MONAT has partnered with recycling company TerraCycle to launch two new sustainability-focused products — Sustainable Refill Pouches and Soothing Micellar Shampoo.

Shampoos from MONAT, including Renew Shampoo, Volumizing Revive Shampoo and MONAT BLACK Shampoo + Conditioner, will now be packaged in the new MONAT Sustainable Refill Pouch, a flexible, environmentally friendly pouch that reduces greenhouse gas emissions, packaging waste volume and energy used in packaging production, the Miami-based company said. Soothing Micellar Shampoo is a sustainable, fragrance-free shampoo that is packaged in a 100% post-consumer recycled bottle, a first for MONAT.

“As MONAT grows, it’s critical that we look at our global impact and ensure we are positioned as a global leader in the health and beauty industry with a robust sustainability program,” said Stuart MacMillan, president of MONAT Global. “Building a healthy planet is an important part of our global impact mission, and we have just gotten started by implementing this new partnership with TerraCycle.”

