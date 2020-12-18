Type to search

Mooala Says It’s Introducing Industry’s First Keto Mylk

December 18, 2020
Mooala, a maker of premium, organic, dairy-free beverages, said it has introduced the industry’s first-ever Keto Mylk. The company, known for its plant-based Bananamilk, has expanded its organic beverage portfolio to include the new, keto-certified and carb-conscious option, which features less than 1 gram of net carbs, 0 grams of sugar and 5 grams of MCTs per serving. It is the first dairy or dairy-alternative milk to be specifically designed for the keto consumer, according to Dallas-based Mooala.

Keto Mylk is available in both refrigerated and shelf-stable varieties in four flavors: Cinnamon Roll, Chocolaty Chip, Vanilla Crème, and Original, all made with a base of organic coconut cream. Like all Mooala beverages, it’s USDA organic, non-GMO and plant-based. Keto Mylk will be sold in about 1,000 major retail stores across the U.S. in the first quarter of 2021, including Wegmans, Whole Foods Market and Safeway.

